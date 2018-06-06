Hydropower Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CAPEX and Installed Capacity Forecasts by Power Plant (Micro & Pico Hydro (Below 100 KW), Small Hydro (100 KW - 30 MW), Large Hydro (Above 30 MW)), by Type (Impoundment, Storage and Run-of-River Projects) Plus Regional Markets and Analysis of Leading Companies

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Hydropower spending will reach $70.36bn in 2018, including spending on new-build and extension projects. This report addresses the development of the global hydropower market, analysing the prospects for 6 submarkets and 17 key national markets, and including forecasts for CAPEX and installed capacity from 2018-2028. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 214 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Hydropower market.

• 468 Hydropower projects Online, In Development or Under Construction

• Hydropower market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028.

• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by power plant

• Micro & Pico (Below 100 KW)

• Small (100KW - 30 MW)

• Large (Above 30 MW)

• Hydropower market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 for 3 Hydropower submarkets by type

• Impoundment

• Storage

• Run-of-River

• Hydropower country level forecasts & analysis from 2018-2028 for

• Australia Market 2018-2028

• China Market 2018-2028

• India Market 2018-2028

• Pakistan Market 2018-2028

• Nepal Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market 2018-2028

• Turkey Market 2018-2028

• Russia Market 2018-2028

• Norway Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe Market 2018-2028

• Brazil Market 2018-2028

• Peru Market 2018-2028

• Venezuela Market 2018-2028

• Chile Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Latin America Market 2018-2028

• Canada Market 2018-2028

• US Market 2018-2028

• Mexico Market 2018-2028

• South Africa Market 2018-2028

• Egypt Market 2018-2028

• Rest of Africa Market 2018-2028

• Company profiles for the leading 10 Hydropower companies

• RusHydro International

• Statkraft

• Nepal Electricity Authority

• Voith Group

• Andritz AG

• Duke Energy

• Georgia Power

• Ontario Power Generation

• General Electric

• BC Hydro

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

Companies Listed

ABB Ltd

Aboitiz Power Corp

AES Corporation

Africa Finance

Agder Energi

AGM Energia

Aguas El Carmen

Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd. (AHPCL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company

Albion

Alcoa

Aldwych International

Alfa Laval

Alstom

Alterra Power Corp

Ameren Corporation

American Hydro

Américo Sousa Silva

AMP-Ohio

Amritjal Venture Pvt Ltd

Anadolu Group

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation

Andritz

Aneel

Antofagasta PLC

Asia World

Asiapac Green Renewable Energy Corporation

Asiga Green Energy Corporation

Aslan Electric Inc

Associated Technologies Pvt Ltd

AT Dinum

AV Garcia Power systems group

Avista Corporation

Bac River Hydro Power Joint Stock Company

Banpu Public Co

BC Hydro

BergenshalvoensKommunaleKraftselskap

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bhoruka Power Corp

BHP Billiton

Bilfinger Berger

Black & Veatch Corporation

BluEarth Renewables

Bolognesi

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

CalEnergy Generation

Cavico Corp

Celec

China Huaeng Group

China Yangtze Power

Catuiran Hydro Power Corp

CE Electric UK

Century Peak Energy Corporation

Chesf

Citi

Clean and Green Energy Solutions, Inc.

Colasi Mini Hydro Electric Power Plant Corporation

Colben Energy Holdings

Colbun

Comision Federal de Electricidad

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Consorcio Lagmeyer

Constellation Energy Corporation

Cordillera Hydro Electric Corporation

Corporacion Andina de Fomento

Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI)

CPIYN

CVG Electrification del Caroni CA (Edelca)

Daelim

Daewoo & K-Water

DANS Energy

Datang Guanyinyan Hydropower Development

Desarrollos Energéticos

Dobreve Energia SA

Dogan Enerji

Dogus Group

Dongfang Electric Corporation

Duke Energy

E.ON Sverige

Edison SpA

EDF

EDM

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA

Egin Gol Hydropower Plant Project

Escom Mining Energy

Electricite de Guinee

Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN)

Electro Andes

Electro Preu

Elemental Energy

Elektrani na Makedonija (ELEM)

Elektroprivreda Srbiji

Eletrobrás

Eletrosul

Elsanas Elektrik Gerecleri San Ve Tic As

Empresa Austral Andina

Empresa de Generacion

Empresa Nacional de Electricidad Bolivia

Empresa Nacional de Electricidade de Angola

Empresas Públicas de Medellín

Endesa

Enel Green Power

Energia Azul

Energia Sustentável do Brasil

Energias de Portugal

Energoert Ingenieros Consultore

Energy LLC

Enerjisa

Engie

Entegra Power Group

Eranove Group

ERSA

Epower Technologies Corp

Euro Hydro Power (Asia) Holdings, Inc.

Fiera Axium Infrastructure

First Gen Mindanao Hydro Power Corp.

FGEN Bubunawan Hydro Corporation

FMO

Garanti Bank

Gati Infrastructure

GDF

Georgia Power

Generacion Andina

General Electric

Generalima

Gexhouba Group

Green Highland Renewables Ltd

Georgian Energy Development Fund

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon

Glencore Xstrata

Global Sibagat Hydro Power Corp

GMR Bajoli Holi Hydro Power Pvt Ltd

GMR Group

Goldlink Global Energy Corporation

Greenko Group

Grupo Terra

Guangxi Fangyuan Electric Power Co Ltd

Guodian Group

GVK Power & Infrastructure

Namgis First Nation

Hanergy Holding Group

Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited

Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc

Hedcor Tamugan

Hidroelectrica Platanar

Hidrosanbartolo

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd

Himalayan Power Partner

Himgiri Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd

Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Huadian Power

Huaura Power Group

Hung Hai Construction

Hub Power

HVD Construction

HydroChile

Hydrochina International Engineering Co. Ltd.

Hydro-Quebec

I Squared Capital

IA Energy

Iberdola

IC Power

Idaho Power Company

Impsa

Indonesia State Electricity Company

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

Inno Gold Mining and Development Corp

Inpola Mitra Elektrindo

Inter-American Investment Corporation

International Finance Corporation

In-SHUCK-ch Nation

Isabela Power Corporation

Isagen

Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited

Jal Power Corp. Ltd

Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd

Jharkhand State Electricity Board (JUVNL)

Jinsha River Hydropower Development

Jorge Sequeira

JP Elektroprivreda BiH

K-PowerKadipo Bauko Hydropower Corp.

Kalinga Electric Cooperative

Kern River Gas Transmission Company

Korea Midland Power

Korea South-East Power Co

Kyeryong Construction Industrial Co

L & T Uttaranchal Hydro Power Ltd

Lanco

Lao Holding State Enterprise

Larsen & Toubro

Leaf Clean Energy

Ledcor Power Group

Liberia Electricity Corporation

Lunzua Power Authority

Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund

Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd

Manitoba

Majayjay Hydropower Company, Inc.

Maria Costa Abrunheiro

Mid-American Energy Holdings Company

Military Bank

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsui & Co

Moravske hidroelektrane d.o.o

Mott MacDonald

Myanmar Asia Company

Nagarjuna

Nalcor Energy

NASCENT Technologies Corp

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation

Natural Power Sources Intergration, Inc.

Naturkraft

Neoenergia

Nepal Electricity Authority

NHPC

Norfund

Northern Natural Gas

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation

NSL Renewable Power

NTPC

OAS

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL)

Odebrecht

OJSC

Ontario Power Generation

Oriental Energy and Power Generation Corporation

Origin Energy

Ozaltin

PacifiCorp

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Patel Group

Peruana de Energía

Perusahaan Listrik Negara

PetroVietnam

PhilCarbon In

Philnew Hydro Power Corp

Philnew River Power Corp

PNOC - Renewables Corporation

PowerChina

Power Grid Corporation

PT Nusantara Hydro Alam

PT Senagan Energi

Quadriver Energy Corporation

Rapids Innoenergy, Inc.

Reliance Power

RC Hydro

Rio Tinto Group

RP Global

RusHydro

RWE

Sandspring Resources

San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA)

San Lorenzo Builders and Development Group

Sarawak Cable Berhad

Sarawak Energy

Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE)

Shiga Energy Pvt Ltd

Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Ltd (SMHPCL)

Sichuan Datang International Ganzi Hydropower Development Company

Sied SpA

Siemens

Sikkim Hydro Power Ltd

Sinohydro

Sistema Eléctrico Interconectado Nacional (SINAC)

SK Engineering & Construction

SK Group

SN Aboltz Power

SN Power Holiding Singapore

Sneka Kinetic Powwer Projects Pvt LtdSociete Generale

Societe Nationale d'Electricite (SNEL)

Sorgente

Southern California Edison Company

Southern Company

Sta. Clara Power Corp.

State Canal Corp

State Hydraulic Works

State of Santa Cruz

Statkraft

STE Energy

Sunwest Water & Electric Company, Inc

Swift Power

Swiss Hydro

Tanacross Inc

Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited

Tangu Romia Power Generation

Tata Power

TDX Corporation

Teesta Urja Ltd.

Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO)

Temokin

Tennessee Valley Authority

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Group

Three Gorges Corp

Tokyo Electric Power Company

Toshiba Power Systems Company

Tractebel

Triunfo Participacoes e Investimentos

Trondheim Energi

Troy Resources

TSKB

Tubao mini-hydro electric corporation

Tumas Mermer

UBS

UHPC Bukidnon Hydro Power I Corporation

Union Fenosa

Unit Group

United Hydro Power Builders

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited

Vale SA

Vattenfall

Velcan Energy

Verbund

Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment

Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group

Vivant-Malogo Hydropower, Inc.

Voith GmbH

Wasserkraftwerk Stanzertal

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

WindRiver Power Corporation

Wutuhe Hydro Power Development Co

Xiaogushan Hydropower Company

Yapi Kredi

Yunnan Hydropower Development Co. Ltd

Zambezi River Authority

Zambia Electricity Supply Company (ZESCO)

Zimbabwe Power Company

