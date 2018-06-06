Whole Genome Amplification Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at 7.7% CAGR During 2018-2028 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A US-based team of researchers has recently developed a microfluidic device for isolating a genomic DNA, which is to be purified later. This DNA is sourced from individual cells and the device physically catches single cells using a micropillar array. It also captures chromosomal DNA of these single cells post-extraction, which is later immobilized in the micropillar array so as to enable the process of isothermal amplification. The entire methodology is referred to as 'on-chip cell capture and DNA extraction'. As conventional single cell WGA is often prone to amplification biases, which may hold a significant influence on the accuracy of the data of single cell sequencing. This drawback is foreseen to be overcome with the introduction of single cell on-chip WGA, resulting in reduced biases regarding amplification, offering an improved coverage of the genome. The team has used individual cancer cell genomes (human), sourced from the HeLa Cell Line.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg )



WGA has been a crucial procedure that helps in DNA analysis from limited quantities of genomic DNA. The ease provided by various WGA kits available for the entire process has been driving the market over the years. Increasing research activities will remain the key factor pushing the growth of whole genome amplification market over the next decade. Adoption of this process is expected to witness robust growth, predominantly among research institutes, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and forensic labs, as it offers an improved and advanced means of genome amplification and sequencing.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1873

To increase the revenue share, molecular testing companies are focusing more on the development of advanced devices and kits such as WGA kits and complete WGA kits with advanced capabilities. The global whole genome amplification market is estimated at around US$ 4 million by the end of 2028, as indicated by a recent report released by Future Market Insights. The global market for whole genome amplification will possibly expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Single Cell WGA Continues to Bring in New Applications

Introduction of massively parallel single-cell genome sequencing is anticipated to offer a new dimension to the understanding of genetic diversities in complex biological systems. Single cell WGA is a method used to examine the sequence information with the optimized next generation sequencing technologies, only from a single cell. This method is considered to be a powerful tool that helps to understand the ins and outs of genetics by bringing the entire genome structure to a cellular level. Since this method offers a high-resolution view of the genomic sample, its adoption will continue to be on the rise in diverse biological fields such as microbiology, immunology, neurobiology, cancer research, and tissue mosaicism. Single cell WGA also plays a crucial role in conveying new applications to the market, eventually pushing the market growth further through 2028.

Preview Whole Genome Amplification Market Segmentation By Product Type - Single Cell WGA Kit, Complete WGA Kit, WGA Reamplification Kit, WGA & Chip DNA Kit, Others; Application - Drug Discovery & Development, disease Diagnosis, Agriculture & Veterinary, Research, Forensics, Others; End User - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Contract Research, Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes, Others:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/whole-genome-amplification-market

New Technology Assessment in Branded WGA Products

As a move towards better results and implementation of advanced technology, novel techniques are being introduced in the new WGA products. The TruePrime Single Cell WGA Kit (Expedeon Ltd.), utilizes a unique and reliable method to achieve accurate genome amplification from single cells. TruePrime technology uses a revolutionary novel multiple displacement amplification (MDA) method based on the combination of the recently discovered DNA primase "TthPrimPol" and the extremely processive and high-fidelity Phi29 DNA polymerase to amplify uniformly total genomic DNA either a single or a few cells. Similarly MALBAC Multiple annealing and Looping Based Amplification Cycles) technology and PicoPLEX WGA kit (Rubicon Genomics), with patented technology are the other options that have been unveiled as the latest and advanced technologies which are more efficient and optimized in the results and analysis outcomes.

Companies Focusing on Better Product Quality through Life Science Research

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and oncology disorders has increased the demand for WGA devices and kits, fueling the growth of companies dealing in WGA kits. Despite the market having several large players as well as multiple smaller companies, there are limited companies that have a complete focus on being a provider of life science products and reagents. Vendors have different specializations and product offerings, with most of the large companies combining research products and reagents with equipment, in-vitro diagnostics tools etc. However, the companies that have a sole focus on this market can have better growth prospects in the coming future. They can ensure better quality of products, customer loyalty and an established distribution network that can cater to product availability around the globe.

The key players of the market, including GE Healthcare, Sygnis AG, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Active Motif are inclined more towards strategic acquisitions and mergers. They are also looking for distribution and collaboration agreements to help improve their product reach. It will also help them serve end users better, with diagnostic consulting and good laboratory practices. High price point may remain a major challenge for companies.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1873

More from FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Medical devices:

Nucleic Acid Testing Market Segmentation by Product Type- Nucleic Acid test Kits (Transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), Ligase chain reaction (LCR), Whole genome sequencing) and Consumables; Indication - Infectious diseases, Cancer, Forensic Testing, Others; End User - Hospitals, Pathology laboratories, Research Institutes, Clinics; Region - North America , Latin America , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , APECJ, China , Japan , and MEA: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nucleic-acid-testing-market

Segmentation by Product Type- Nucleic Acid test Kits (Transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), Ligase chain reaction (LCR), Whole genome sequencing) and Consumables; Indication - Infectious diseases, Cancer, Forensic Testing, Others; End User - Hospitals, Pathology laboratories, Research Institutes, Clinics; Region - , , , , APECJ, , , and MEA: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nucleic-acid-testing-market DNA Polymerase Market Segmentation by Product Type - Prokaryotic DNA Polymerase, Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase; by End User - Molecular Diagnostics Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dna-polymerase-market

Segmentation by Product Type - Prokaryotic DNA Polymerase, Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase; by End User - Molecular Diagnostics Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dna-polymerase-market Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests Market Segmentation by Test Types - Molecular Based Tests (PCR Test, DNA Microarray), Phenotypic Resistance Tests, Complex Test Panels, Mass Spectrometry, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (E-Test Antibiotic/Antifungal Strips, Biosensor Platforms); Type - Antimicrobial Resistance(Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus, Multi-Drug-Resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae gut bacteria): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-microbial-anti-fungal-tests-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More:Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Medical devices



Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales:sales@futuremarketinsights.com



Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com

FMI Blog: http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com