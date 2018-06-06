POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Clarification regarding Thornton Science Park

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Clarification regarding University of Chester Thornton Science Park

The Directors of PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and end-of-life tyres, have been made aware of articles in the press relating to the University of Chester's Thornton Science Park rejection by Cheshire West and Chester Council of certain planning permission applications.

The press articles stating that the Science Park will be required to be dismantled or closed down are inaccurate and do not represent the facts of the situation.

PowerHouse has received written confirmation from the Chief Executive of Thornton Science Park setting out the facts and reassuring the Company that this recent decision by Cheshire West and Chester Council at a planning committee hearing does not relate to the facilities associated with PowerHouse's Research and Demonstration Unit and consequently, there is no threat to the operation of the Energy Centre at Thornton Science Park and no foreseeable disruption to PowerHouse's operations at the site.

The Company will continue to actively engage in its extensive test engineering of native and mixed plastic feedstock in support of the commercial design effort currently under way. The Council decision has no impact on our operation or efforts, nor will it effect the siting of our process demonstrator.

PowerHouse and the University of Chester Energy Centre will continue to work successfully together unaffected by this unrelated decision.

Keith Allaun, CEO of PowerHouse Energy Group, stated: "The University intended for there to be tremendous synergy between itself and the tenants of the Energy Centre. We're confident that such synergy and mutual support will continue between PowerHouse and the Centre. Our engineering operations continue unabated as we move to completion of our commercial design on a daily basis - supported by the empirical data we continue to accumulate though our testing regime - which will continue for the foreseeable future at the Energy Centre."

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

Keith Allaun, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Joyce / Chris Viggor Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Broker)

Andy Thacker Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy has developed proprietary process technology called DMG© which takes plastic and rubber waste streams and converts them into cost efficient energy in the form of electricity and ultra clean hydrogen gas fuel for use in cars and commercial vehicles (FCEV: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) and other industrial uses. The PowerHouse technology is the world's first proven hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse process converts 25 tonne of plastic or rubber waste into 1 tonne H2 per day and 28 MWh per day of electricity.

The PHE process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.