Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Eik fasteignafélag hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 590902-3730 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 2138005WRSDC4DI3BJ43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) EIK 161047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000029320 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-F-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer EIK FASTEIGNAFELAG/3.5 BD 20471016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 15.780.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time 15.780.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date October 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date April 16, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date October 16, 2047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate 3,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date October 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date April 16, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 36 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Name of index CPI IS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Base index value 444,30000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Index base date October 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 42 Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Additional information N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 5, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 5, 2018 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of admission to trading June 7, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Order book ID 156201 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------