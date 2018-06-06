(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2018)
Regulatory News:
|Issuer:
|Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)
|Type of securities:
|ordinary shares
|Period:
|May 30 to May 31, 2018
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code of the
|
Date of
|
Identification code of the
|
Total daily
|
Weighted average
|Market
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30/05/2018
|FR0000130650
|65,040
|114.2633
|Euronext
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|31/05/2018
|FR0000130650
|1,910
|116.0043
|Euronext
(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.
