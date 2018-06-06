The failure of the tender depended on a series of factors, the most important of which was the clarification of policy around fiscal exemptions for solar self-consumption in the case of third-party investment.Only 2.2 MW of PV projects were selected in the tender for self-consumption launched by the French government in January. The bad news, reported by French financial newspaper Les Echos, was confirmed to pv magazine by Xavier Daval, of French renewable energy association SER, and CEO and president of KiloWattsol SAS. Several factors explain the limited amount of projects submitted for tender ...

