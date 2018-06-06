Pipeline Leak Detection Market of The Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2028 - Visongain Report

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Technology (Negative Pressure Wave, E-RTTM, Fibre Optic, Mass/Volume Balance, Vapour Sensing), Location of Application (Onshore and Offshore) Plus Leading Companies, Global, Regional and National Market Analysis

The growing environmental concerns has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The pipeline leak detection market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing number of accidents due to leakages and also because of government policies. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 132 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in pipeline leak detection of the oil and gas technologies

• Atmos International

• PSI AG

• FLIR Systems

• ClampOn AS

• Krohne Messtechnik GmbHCGG

• Pentair PLC

• Perma-Pipe, Inc.

• Pure Technologies Ltd

• Schneider Electric SE

• Sensit Technologies LLC

• Siemens AG

• Synodon Inc.

• TTK-Leak Detection System

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Asel-Tech, Inc.

• Omnisens SA

• Global Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry outlook and analysis from 2018-2028

• Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry by region and location of application forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028

• Onshore Forecast 2018-2028

• Offshore Forecast 2018-2028

• Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry by region and technology analysis and potential from 2018-2028

• Negative Pressure Wave Forecast 2018-2028

• E-RTTM Forecast 2018-2028

• Fibre Optic Forecast 2018-2028

• Mass/Volume Balance Forecast 2018-2028

• Vapour Sensing Forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry forecasts from 2018-2028

• North America Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe Forecast 2018-2028

• Asia-Oceania Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of the World Forecast 2018-2028

• National Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry forecasts from 2018-2028

• US Forecast 2018-2028

• Egypt Forecast 2018-2028

• Argentina Forecast 2018-2028

• China Forecast 2018-2028

• India Forecast 2018-2028

• Canada Forecast 2018-2028

• UK Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany Forecast 2018-2028

• Italy Forecast 2018-2028

• Russia Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe Forecast 2018-2028

• Australia Forecast 2018-2028

• Japan Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia-Oceania Forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil Forecast 2018-2028

• UAE Forecast 2018-2028

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the pipeline leak detection for oil and gas industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Leading pipeline leak detection companies in the oil and gas industry

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2189/Pipeline-Leak-Detection-Market-of-the-Oil-and-Gas-Industry-2018-2028

Companies Listed

Aegion Corporation

Airwave Electronics Ltd

American Gas & Chemical Co. Ltd

Atmos International

Broadcom Limited (Avago)

BP

Cameron

ClampOn AS

Concept Controls Inc

Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd - a Halma company

Desu Systems BV

Detcon, Inc. -a Scott Safety company

EnTech Engineering, Inc.

Enviro Trace Ltd.

ESP Safety, Inc.

Exterran Corporation

ExxonMobil

FLIR Systems Inc.

Frontline Safety (UK) Ltd.

Gas Alarm Systems Ltd

Gazprom

Geospatial Corporation

Hanby Environmental

Hetek Solutions Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Gas Detectors (IGD) Ltd.

IRT Consult Ltd.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

KWJ Engineering, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Pentair PLC

Pergam-Suisse AG

Perma-Pipe Inc.

Petrobras

Pipa Ltd

Point Safety Ltd

Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd.

PSI AG

Pure Technologies

Raychem

Ribble Enviro Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Royal Dutch Shell

RR Kabel

Saipem

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Saudi Aramco

Schneider Electric

Sensit Technologies LLC

Sharp Corporation

Shell

Siemens AG

Spectris PLC

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Synodon Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

TechnipFMC

Texas Instruments Inc.

The Sniffers

Total

TraceTek Leak Detection and Locating System

TTK Leak Detection System

Tyco Gas & Flame Detection

United Pipeline Systems, Inc.

Variable Bore Rams, Inc.

Xylem Inc.

