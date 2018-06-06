LifeSize, Inc.: Lifesize Teams With Voicera to Elevate Meeting Productivity

LAS VEGAS, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFOCOMM - Lifesize, (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Voicera-Announcement&ls=Content&ssd=webpage-Homepage-Voicera&cid=7011B000002GXAy) a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, is teaming with Voicera to bring an in-meeting artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to Lifesize video and audio calls. Once in the meeting, the AI assistant Eva will take notes and create a searchable, actionable transcript, enabling customers to elevate their meeting productivity.

"Imagine how effective and efficient your meetings would be if someone else was taking the notes and sharing action items directly after," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "Adding Voicera's AI assistant to your Lifesize meeting is just the beginning. Expect to see all Lifesize solutions utilize AI as it matures to make video conferencing more immersive and collaborative."

"Adding AI to your video calls is the next logical step to empower meaningful conversations and make your meetings more actionable," said Cory Treffiletti, Chief Marketing Officer of Voicera. "Voicera created Eva to do just that. With Eva listening in and pulling out important moments from your Lifesize HD video calls, your meetings become even more productive."

Using Eva is simple. Just invite Eva to any Lifesize video or audio meeting. Eva will take notes and capture important action items. The meeting transcript is sent immediately after the meeting ends and is easily shared, searched, edited and stored for later reference.

See this technology in action at InfoComm 2018 (June 6-8 in Las Vegas) alongside many other innovations by visiting Lifesize at booth N2434 (https://infocomm18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?hallID=A&selectedBooth=booth~N2434).

About Lifesize

At Lifesize, we understand the power of connecting people to make the workplace great. For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video conferencing and collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. We combine a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing service, with award-winning, easy-to-use smart devices designed for any conference room so you can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. Our video conferencing solutions are designed for the demands of today's modern enterprise, yet fully accessible to businesses of any size. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Voicera-Announcement&ls=Content&ssd=webpage-Homepage-Voicera&cid=7011B000002GXAy) or follow the company @LifesizeHD (https://twitter.com/LifesizeHD).

About Voicera

Voicera leverages A.I. to harness the power of voice in the workplace and connect what happens in meetings to the rest of the collaboration workflow. Voicera does this via Eva, your Enterprise Virtual Assistant. Eva is an in-meeting assistant that listens, takes notes and identifies actions from your meetings. Eva surfaces value in person-to-person conversations and enables that value to be shared through the rest of the enterprise. Headquartered in Menlo Park, Ca., Voicera is led by veterans from Oracle, Facebook, and LinkedIn. The company received $20MM in venture funding from leading investors including Battery Ventures, Cisco Investments, e.ventures, GGV Capital, Greycroft, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Microsoft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Workday Ventures. For more information on Voicera, or to experience an Eva-powered meeting, visit Voicera (https://bit.ly/2JlQB1o) or download the iOS (https://apple.co/2sIWQoO) or Android (https://bit.ly/2Jc2KJX) apps.

