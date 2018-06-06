Jerash Holdings Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Jerash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH), today announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Shaw will present at The MicroCap Conference on Thursday, June 21. The event will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact The MicroCap Conference or Jerash Holdings Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

To request free registration, please go to the conference website (www.microcapconf.com/toronto), and click the "Registration" button.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.:

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are made up of three factory units and two warehouses and employ approximately 2,700 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Richard J. Shaw, Chief Financial Officer

(315) 727-6791

richard.shaw@jerashholdings.com

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Ashley Allard, The MicroCap Conference

ashley@microcapconf.com

www.microcapconf.com/toronto

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings Inc.