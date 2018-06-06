AIM-listed aerospace services company Strat Aero saw revenues rise 17% in its last trading year, helping the firm narrow losses following a "fundamental change" to its business model. Strat Aero cut losses 28% to $2.51m as revenues grew to $1.01m from the $862,988 reported by the firm twelve months earlier. Its subsidiary, Aero Kinetics, also managed to reduce its sales expenses by $105,000, boosting the group's gross profit margin to 88.6% from the 68.7% recorded in 2017. The Essex-based group ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...