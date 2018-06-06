American Rebel Holdings, Inc.: American Rebel Awarded U.S. Patent for its Concealed Carry Backpacks, Luggage, Purses, Clothing, or Other Items One Would Carry

NASHVIILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / American Rebel, Inc. is pleased to announce that it was awarded U.S. Patent No. 9,984,552 ("the '552 Patent") on May 29, 2018. The '552 Patent covers American Rebel's innovative Concealed Carry Backpacks, Luggage, Purses, Clothing, or other items one would carry. These new products work with American Rebel's forthcoming smartphone app to alert the user on the user's smartphone when they are entering a geo-fenced area. American Rebel preloads secured areas of airports and federal buildings where firearms are prohibited to prevent our customers from being detained and missing their flight, incurring fines or possible arrest. The '552 Patent and its underlying technology incorporate sensors in the American Rebel backpacks and other products that know when a firearm is being carried and notifies the customer's smartphone app. When the user approaches an airport or federal building, the smartphone app alerts the user to remove the firearm from their backpack/product and store for safekeeping. This innovative technology facilitates our customers' 2nd Amendment rights and use and enjoyment of their firearms while still complying with prohibitions against carrying the firearm through airport security or into federal buildings. Users have the option to enter other locations into the app to activate functionality for those added locations. Jennifer Bailey of Erise IP in Overland Park, KS, serves as the lead IP attorney for American Rebel's patent and IP filings.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a record 3,957 guns at airport checkpoints in 2017, a nearly 17% increase from the previous year. The vast majority of these guns found by TSA were inadvertently left in backpacks, briefcases, luggage, and clothing. Among the average of more than 10 firearms found each day, 84% or 3,324 were loaded, according to TSA. TSA isn't a law enforcement agency and gun discoveries fall under local law jurisdiction; but TSA may impose civil penalties up to $13,066 for each prohibited item discovered.

Additional functionality of the American Rebel smartphone app allows our customers to activate a feature that will notify them if he or she is separated by an unacceptable distance from their Concealed Carry product. This distance can be adjusted by the user.

It has always been the goal of American Rebel to design products to make carrying your firearm as safe as possible without any limitation to quick access or functionality of the firearm. American Rebel strongly supports the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms.

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTCQB: AREB) was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) and Ross Archery. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which were launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. "There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers," says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. "That need is in the forethought of every product we design." For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

