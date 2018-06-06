Worldwide Capital Group, Ltd.: Funding for Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Worldwide Capital Group, Ltd., Hong Kong, a successful international investment banker focused primarily on financing Asian Pacific Rim companies, facilitates another joint venture, mezzanine funding and initial IPO of Korean high-tech manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations, electric motorcycles, scooters and bikes, including their propriety charging stations with 12 issued patents protecting their state of the art electric vehicle charging technology.

Worldwide arranged and structured the joint venture with a NASDAQ listed company with 14,000 presently existing charging stations throughout the US whose stock price increased from $1.25 to $7.75 within several weeks. ;Including Equity financing of $15,000,000 has been arranged for the Korean manufacturer together with a 10-year recourse funding of $50,000,000, $25,000,000 of which will enable the company to complete an ultra modern electric motorcycle factory in Korea and establish its products and services initially including the Vietnamese and Cambodian markets that have an immediate and unquenchable demand for electric vehicles now.

The other $25,000,000 will establish a Nevada corporation to introduce the company's electric charging products and services into the US as well as providing funding for competitive electric charging stations, electric vehicles, motorcycles, scooters and purchase order financing, leasing and contract factoring so that we become the go-to player in all aspects of this market.

The success of this venture will immediately assist Worldwide in identifying the next group of qualified candidates for potential acquisition or merger with our NASDAQ company or others where we can again anticipate a positive stock price.

Worldwide will be returning to Southeast Asia next week to begin working with several exciting Korean companies that are completing their certified audits and business plans in preparation for funding, mergers with or acquisitions by high quality publicly traded companies.

As our current focus is on structuring and financing emerging companies in Southeast Asia, we invite you to request our detailed steps and procedures.

