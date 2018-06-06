Survey of Pan-European investment professionals highlights recognition of value across the buy-side, sell-side and corporate communities

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - Extel, the leading source of Pan-European opinions amongst the investment community today announced the results of the 45th annual Extel survey. The pan-European survey identifies recognition of value across the buy-side, sell-side and corporate communities.

This year the leading pan-European survey received votes from over 2,600 fund managers, 240 brokerage firms and over 1,100 quoted companies worldwide, with a total of 11,333 professionals taking part. The survey was held over six weeks between the 14th March 2018 and 27th April 2018 collecting over 1.28 m votes in total. See below the highlights of Extel 2018.





To view an enhanced version of the Extel 2018 Results, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5935/35076_a1528293481152_6.jpg

Extel 2018 Results: For full rankings and scores, contact us at extel@institutionalinvestor.com

David Enticknap, Managing Director & Head of Extel said: "Extel 2018 presented unique challenges, set against dual headwinds of regulatory change and a contracting industry. MiFID II has increased transparency between sell-side firms and their buy-side clients; but pressure to increase performance and reduce budgets makes identifying excellence more valuable than ever before. These trends, coupled with improvements made to our service, have driven increased demand for a different approach to understanding what clients really value."

