Canada Judgment Looms Large for Cannabis Companies

Four days from now, Canada's Senate is expected to make a game-changing judgment on bill C-45, which is better-known as the Cannabis Act. If passed by the Senate, which is widely expected to happen, the Cannabis Act would be one step closer to becoming law and, in the process, legalizing adult-use marijuana for Canadians. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN), CV Sciences Inc. (OTC: CVSI), and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)



In becoming the first developed country in the world to legalize adult-use weed, Canada could be opening the door to $5 billion in added annual sales. This would come atop what the industry has already been generating from medical weed sales, as well as exports to countries where medical marijuana is legal.



This upcoming news has investors more bullish than ever on the Marijuana industry.



Here are a few public companies that offer investors the opportunity to enter this booming industry: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN), CV Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI), and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)



NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Market Cap: $12.89M, current share price: $.32

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF), a brand development company pioneering the projected multi-billion dollar nighttime nutrition category, last week announced that T3 Shamrock Media has been retained by the Company as agency of record for all public relations on behalf of the brand. T3 Shamrock Media was founded by Tim Sullivan, a publicist with over 25 years of experience with all types of media and global brands and former long-time director of publicity for The Dr. Oz Show.



"We're very excited to have Tim and his team on board," commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. "They have an outstanding record working with brands in consumer health, food & beverage, and the sleep space, and they believe the media will love the Nightfood story."



INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $493.04M, current share price: $6.68

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, announced that Saeed Motahari, president and chief executive officer, and Andy Long, chief financial officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference Friday June 8th at 9:30 am.



General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $118.08M, current share price: $3.33

General Cannabis announced first quarter financial results earlier this month. For the first quarter of 2018, we reported revenues of $942,482, a 31% increase over 2017 first quarter revenues of $719,105. Thier existing operations in Colorado continue to prosper with Security, Marketing and Operations segments each showing strong year-over-year revenue growth.



CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI)

Market Cap: $191.88M, current share price: $2.12

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) announced that it entered into a binding and effective settlement agreement on May 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to fully and finally resolve all claims and matters related to the SEC's enforcement action against the Company. Michael J. Mona, Jr. concurrently settled all claims brought against him personally in this SEC matter. As part of the settlement, the Company and Mr. Mona neither admitted nor denied any wrongdoing.



GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $4.53B, current share price: $161.65

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, announced that The New England Journal of Medicine has published results from a Phase 3 study of cannabidiol oral solution in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), a rare, severe and difficult to treat form of childhood-onset epilepsy.1 Cannabidiol oral solution (CBD, Epidiolex), is a pharmaceutical formulation of highly purified cannabidiol a cannabinoid lacking the high associated with cannabis. In this study, both evaluated doses of cannabidiol oral solution significantly reduced the monthly frequency of drop seizures compared to placebo in highly treatment-resistant patients when added to existing treatment.



Naturals Project Inc., which was the first non-incumbent medical cannabis license granted by Health Canada, and Original BC Ltd., which is based in the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia . The Company has multiple international production and distribution platforms including in Germany , Israel and Australia . The Company intends to continue to rapidly expand its global footprint as it focuses on building an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Cronos Group is committed to building industry leading companies that transform the perception of cannabis and responsibly elevate the consumer experience.



