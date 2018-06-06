

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amnesty International has accused the US-led military coalition of committing war crimes and violating international humanitarian law by killing hundreds of civilians in indiscriminate bombing in their campaign to eliminate the Islamic State (IS) from the Syrian city of Raqqa last year.



There is strong evidence that Coalition air and artillery strikes From 6 June to 17 October 2017 killed and injured thousands of civilians, including in disproportionate or indiscriminate attacks that violated international humanitarian law and are potential war crimes, the London-based human rights watchdog said in a new report released on the eve of the offensive's first anniversary.



The attacks destroyed much of the city, Amnesty International said.



The report was prepared after its researchers visited 42 Coalition air strike sites across the ruined city and interviewed 112 civilian residents who had survived the carnage and lost loved ones.



The accounts detailed in the report, 'War of annihilation': Devastating Toll on Civilians, Raqqa - Syria, leave gaping holes in the Coalition's insistence that their forces did enough to minimize civilian harm, according to Amnesty.



'On the ground in Raqqa we witnessed a level of destruction comparable to anything we've seen in decades of covering the impact of wars, 'said Donatella Rovera, Senior Crisis Response Adviser at Amnesty International.



'What levelled the city and killed and injured so many civilians was the US-led Coalition's repeated use of explosive weapons in populated areas where they knew civilians were trapped, she added.



US, British and French Coalition forces carried out tens of thousands of air strikes and US forces admitted to firing 30,000 artillery rounds during the offensive on Raqqa, Amnesty says. It blamed US forces for more than 90 percent of the air strikes.



'Raqqa's civilians are returning home to ruins, pulling loved ones out of rubble, and facing death or injury from mines, IEDs and unexploded ordnance. The Coalition's refusal to acknowledge its role in creating this catastrophic situation adds insult to injury,' said Benjamin Walsby, Middle East Researcher at Amnesty International.



