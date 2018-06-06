Institutional Limited Partners Association: ILPA Names 2018-2020 Board of Directors

New and Re-Standing Members Elected at Organization's Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) today announced its 2018 Board of Directors which includes three new and three re-standing members. The slate was unanimously approved by the membership at the Association's annual meeting held in Chicago, IL.

New Board members elected include: Anne Fossemalle, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; John Hershey, Oregon State Treasury; and Kevin McDowell, Alberta Teachers' Retirement Fund. Re-Standing Board members comprise Serra Erdogmus, The Canadian Medical Protective Association; Jennifer Magaña, SouthOcean Investment Partners, LLC; and Rob Ross, California State Teachers' Retirement System. Outgoing directors who completed their successful tenures are Scott Jacobsen, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company; Maggie Radford, Fikes Family Office; and Kimberly Woods, District of Columbia Retirement Board.

Tanya Carmichael, ILPA Board Chair, shared her excitement for the incoming Board slate and expressed gratitude for the three outgoing Board directors:

"I am privileged to chair an outstanding Board who shares a commitment to serve the collective needs of limited partners on a global basis," said Carmichael. "As ILPA continues to grow in membership and programming, our Board's strategic insights and experiences are critical to our success and we look forward to all we will do together. To that end, we would also like to thank our departing Board members who have given substantial time to our organization and whose contributions will continue to be highly valued."

The complete list of ILPA Board Members, including officers, is available on the ILPA website. (https://ilpa.org/home-2/board-of-directors/)

About the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With more than 450 member institutions representing over $2 trillion USD of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events. For more information, please visit ILPA.org. (https://ilpa.org/)

