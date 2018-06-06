

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority has asked Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Audi to recall 60,000 diesel-engined cars worldwide over the alleged use of an illicit emissions-control device.



The authority, known as KBA, said Wednesday that it asked Audi to recall the affected vehicles--A6 and A7 models with 3.0-liter Euro 6 diesel engines--after finding a so-called 'defeat device' that controls nitrogen-oxide emissions.



KBA said it is coordinating its course of action with authorities in Luxembourg, where the affected vehicles had received their type approval.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX