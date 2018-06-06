Empire State Building Celebrates The 2018 World Cup With Team Colors From Around The World

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced that on June 13, 2018 it will shine its world-famous LED lights in a brand new dynamic light show to celebrate the world's most popular sporting event, the 2018 World Cup. Starting at sunset, each of the participating thirty-two countries who made it through the years-long qualifying process will light up the city skyline in a rotation of colors with each country's flag in the mast. Starting with host country Russia and Group A, the rotation will continue through 2:00 AM ET and will appear in the following order:

Group A: Russia, Uruguay, Egypt, Saudi Arabia Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia Group B: Portugal, Spain, Iran, Morocco Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea Group C: France, Peru, Denmark, Australia Group G: Belgium, England, Tunisia, Panama Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Iceland, Nigeria Group H: Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8247151-empire-state-building-world-cup-2018/

"The Empire State Building is excited to share the gift of this new light show on the eve of one of the biggest sporting events in the world," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "We wish every participating team participating the best of luck, and look forward to lighting up the New York City skyline with the colors the world."

Fans are encouraged to share photos and videos of the lighting and post them to their social media channels, using the hashtag ESBWorldCup to show the massive fan support from across the globe as these teams kick off the tournament.

The Building will also light for the two finalists on July 14, as well as the champion on July 15, 2018. Pictures and video are available upon request.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.