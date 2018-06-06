Regulatory News:

Paris, 6 June 2018

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

On June 7th, Pernod Ricard's Responsib'All day will see all its 18,500 employees bringing "good times from a good place." For this 8th edition, to show their commitment and contribution to society, they will spend a whole day away from their daily tasks to engage in over 100 local community projects.

Pernod Ricard believes that companies have a responsibility and must be leaders in environmental protection. As such, Pernod Ricard signed a partnership with Impact 2030 to bring together actors from the private sector, civil society and academia to encourage company employees to help to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As water and biodiversity are key to Pernod Ricard's business, the 8th Responsib'All Day will focus on SDG 15 "Life on land" and on SDG 6 "Clean water and sanitation."

Alexandre Ricard, the Group's Chairman and CEO said "there can be no conviviality without responsibility, and being créateurs de convivialité means above all considering that sustainable value can only truly exist when it is created for the benefit of all. I am proud of all Pernod Ricard employees who act every day as passionate hosts and respectful guests.

Pernod Ricard's business depends on agriculture. Given that all our products come from farmed ingredients, we strive to develop and promote environmentally responsible farming practices, especially throughout our 140,000 acres of vineyards. However, 33% of land globally is moderately or highly degraded, which could reduce soil yields 30% by 2050. It is also important to highlight that while 30% to 40% of bees are disappearing, 84% of crops for human consumption need bees and other insects to pollinate.

To respond to this, Pernod Ricard's employees are helping 470 species such as owls in Argentina, birds in Serbia, butterflies in India as well as 13,500 flora species by planting trees and shrubs in numerous countries (Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Argentina, Uruguay, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Armenia and Bulgaria).

In Paris, Marseille and the Cognac region of France, more than 80 compost bins and 80 insect houses will be built to increase biodiversity. In California, a mission in partnership with volunteers will be conducted to defend, plan, build and maintain a network of sustainable trails that provide sustainable benefits to the public and the environment throughout Sonoma County. In Portugal, Pernod Ricard employees will participate in the reforestation following the fires of October 2017.

In Kiev, Ukraine, a public waste collection point will be created for citizens and organizations who sort waste for recycling. Pernod Ricard employees will also go to the National Botanic Garden to collect rubbish and plant trees.

Water is a key ingredient in all Pernod Ricard products, and the Group uses cooling waters from rivers and groundwater table. Moreover, 70% of global water is related to agriculture.

In line with Pernod Ricard's commitment against plastic pollution, 40 projects will be dedicated to clean water where employees will clean lakes, rivers and beaches in countries such as Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Australia and South Africa.

In China, Pernod Ricard's employees will also visit outlets (cocktail bars, hotels, lounges and restaurants) in more than 25 cities to distribute biodegradable stirrers and straws and to educate about the threat plastic poses to the environment.

In Brazil, the project will apply ideas generated at the last edition of Water Lab Innovation; these include cleaning rivers by building and launching floating islands made with recycled materials and recovering degraded areas around urban rivers (cleaning, planting of seedlings, etc.)

In addition to the 100 projects, the Group is working with bartenders, Trash Tiki, a unique cocktail duo who elaborate cocktail recipes made from food scraps from bars and restaurants (more information here). All affiliates in 85 countries have been invited to partner with local bars to get their unused ingredients and launch an "anti-waste" Responsib'All Day cocktail party.

According to the Group's internal opinion survey of its 18,500 employees conducted by the independent firm Towers Watson, 96% feel proud to be associated with their company and 95% said they fully support the Group's values. 92% consider that their company is a socially responsible actor of its community.

Want to get a glimpse into what helping our local communities means for Pernod Ricard? Watch the Responsib'All Day 2018 teaser here

Pernod Ricard's Responsib'All Day key figures:

8 th annual edition

annual edition 150,000 hours dedicated worldwide to promoting S&R commitments from Responsib'All Day in 2017, 1 million hours since the first edition

18,500 committed employees

All 85 affiliates involved

100 initiatives in communities benefiting from Pernod Ricard's support across the world

470 fauna species positively impacted

13,500 flora species planted

40 rivers, lakes, beaches cleaned by our employees

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

