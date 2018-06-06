Seasoned Financial Executive, Brian Southward, Joins Symphony

Symphony Ventures announces Brian Southward has joined the RPA and Intelligent Automation leader as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 1, 2018, as well as his recent appointment to the Board of Directors, as of May 24, 2018. Southward joins Symphony from Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group, where he was Director Corporate Development. Southward brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, fund raising, M&A, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for dynamic start-ups in rapidly growing markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Symphony at this exciting time in our growth. He has already begun to make an immediate impact as we rapidly expand our global services capabilities, and begin announcing a suite of accelerators, tools, and managed services to the exploding Digital Operations market," said David Poole, co-founder and CEO of Symphony. "I am particularly impressed by Brian's ability to lead a dynamic and global operation in a complex, market-leading business, while helping establish the controls and rigor necessary for next-wave financing, growth and inorganic expansion. I believe that Brian and the entire Symphony leadership team has a unique chance to further establish our dominance in the RPA and Intelligent Automation pureplay market the fun is just beginning."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join Symphony," Southward said. "Symphony is leading the Digital Operations market by helping world-class enterprises define, deploy and manage complex digital labor solutions. The founders and their unrivaled team of experts are making history, and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Southward will lead Symphony's financial operations, regional finance teams and inorganic growth initiatives. He will report directly to David Poole and will serve on the Board of Directors.

A graduate of The Manchester Metropolitan University and a chartered accountant, Southward has a robust history in commercial leadership with British Airways and American Express amongst others. He has spent the last 10 years working with small and medium businesses, at Board level positions within high growth, turnaround and disruptive business models - gaining significant experience in building international businesses from the ground up, including his own successful data analytics start-up company. Most recently, Southward's focus has been commercial innovation, fund raising and M&A including 'buy and builds' and exits both trade and IPOs.

Of late, Southward has spent several years working with companies looking to drive digital transformation in their own verticals and is very excited to be joining Symphony to help the team to take advantage of the significant global growth opportunities that exist via RPA, Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence.

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony bills itself as the "Digital Ops One-Stop-Shop" offering a full suite of services, including the training, hosting, and AI-enabled platforms that organizations today are looking for. Symphony has clients in more than 24 countries in every major industry and works with a roster of leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, Thoughtonomy, NICE Systems, eNate, ABBYY and Celaton. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

