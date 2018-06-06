

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A White House communications aide, who evoked widespread criticism over a derisive comment she made about Senator John McCain's cancer diagnosis during an internal meeting, has quit.



'Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President,' White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement on Tuesday.



At a closed-door White House meeting of about two-dozen communications staffers last month regarding Gina Haspel's confirmation by the Senate as CIA director, White House Special Assistant Kelly Sadler reportedly said, 'It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway.'



Sadler was referring to McCain's opposition to President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director. McCain had urged the Senate to reject the nomination, citing Gina's refusal in testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee to acknowledge 'torture's immorality.'



CNN had quoted a White House official as saying that Sadler meant the comment as a joke but that it flopped.



Gina, who is currently CIA Director, struggled at her confirmation hearing to clarify what she would do if the president ordered her to reintroduce the water-boarding of terrorist suspects.



Apparently hurt by the White House official's comment, McCain's wife Cindy took to Twitter addressing Sadler: 'May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.'



Sadler reportedly called the senior Republican Senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, to apologize.



A conservative commentator on ABC's popular morning talk show 'The View,' Meghan said that the White House aide should lose her job.



McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer, in July last year.



Doctors say he is responding positively to ongoing treatment, but the Arizona lawmaker has been conspicuously absent from the Senate.



McCain, who was re-elected to his sixth term in the Senate in 2016, served as an aviator in the US navy before entering politics.



The 81-year-old Vietnam War veteran was almost killed in the 1967 USS Forrestal fire.



