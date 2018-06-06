

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Wednesday that Head of Group External Relations Thomas Steg has returned to his post after a special investigation found he wasn't at fault in the car maker's funding of studies that tested diesel exhaust on monkeys.



'The comprehensive special investigation conducted by Volkswagen Group Audit concludes there was no non-compliant conduct nor were any infringements of relevance to labor law committed by Volkswagen Group employees,' the German car maker said.



Volkswagen suspended Steg in January after news emerged that the car maker helped finance experiments on animals to disprove links between diesel exhaust and respiratory illnesses.



'I was certain my conduct complied with labor law and regulations. Nevertheless, I have asked myself whether I could not have taken further action back in spring 2013 to prevent the test in the USA. I deeply regret I did not act differently at the time and apologize for that', Thomas Steg said today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX