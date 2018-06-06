PageGroup chief executive Steve Ingham disposed of 650,000 ordinary shares in the UK-based recruitment business on Wednesday, lowering his holding to 851,625 as a result. Ingham, PageGroup's chief executive since April 2006, sold the shares at an average price of 546.88p for a total of £3.55m. Page's chief financial officer Kelvin Stagg also let go of 13,059 shares at 548.58p apiece for a total of £71,639. PageGroup posted a record first-quarter profit back in April, with gross profit up ...

