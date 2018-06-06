Construction software specialist Elecosoft announced the appointment of Mukul Mistry as its corporate development director with immediate effect on Wednesday. The AIM-traded company said Mistry had "extensive" international experience in the software industry. He was previously an executive director of systems integration and services business HTSA, and also advised the boards of a number of international and UK software technology companies on their strategic development. "I am delighted to ...

