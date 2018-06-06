Africa-focussed cold chain foods and retail business Zambeef issued its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March on Wednesday, reporting revenue of $123.85m, up from $118.38m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said gross profit rose to $46.58m from $38.49m, with operating profit rising to $6.3m from $4.5m. Its profit before tax was $2.76m, compared to $0.59m a year ago, while profit after tax more than doubled to $1.18m from $0.53m. EBITDA for the period stood at $11.11m, ...

