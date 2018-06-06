Home shopping and education supplies group Findel PLC announced on Wednesday that it swung to a profit in the 12 months leading up to 30 March, after a strong showing from its Express Gifts business. The company reported a profit before tax of £22.1m for the period, compared to a loss of £59.4m in the previous year, thanks to a 4.8% increase in revenues to £479m powered by a 9.6% rise in Express Gifts sales on a like-for-like basis, to £285.1m. Despite that, at period end the group's debt ...

