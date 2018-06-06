Fortress Blockchain Corp. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Fortress Blockchain Corp. will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto, Canada.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 21st. Registration will begin on Thursday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com/toronto)

PLATINUM SPONSOR

Proactive Investors

About Fortress Blockchain Corp.

Fortress Blockchain Corp. is a technology-oriented blockchain mining company committed to operating in low cost North American green-energy regions. Fortress Blockchain's resources are currently dedicated to achieving peak operational efficiency in industrial scale Bitcoin mining, to ultimately deliver an industry-leading competitive advantage in performance. Fortress Blockchain is strategically acquiring state-of-the-art mining facilities, including a seminal Washington state facility which has been in continuous operation since 2014, which will also serve as an R&D facility going forward to optimize and build out the next generation of highly scalable blockchain mining infrastructure.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com/toronto

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Fortress Blockchain Corp.