

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - As part of its Capital Market & Technology Day, Daimler Trucks confirmed its positive outlook for unit sales and earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT and remains optimistic about its outlook for the current business year. In the Trucks division, company anticipates a significant increase in unit sales and EBIT compared with the previous year.



The positive trend in Daimler Trucks business is expected to continue as the company is currently registering record numbers of incoming orders. In the first quarter of 2018, orders climbed by 49 percent compared with the previous year.



In the traditionally profitable NAFTA region, incoming orders were up by as much as 93 percent compared to the previous year. The strong unit sales figures and number of incoming orders mean that the company can look to the future with continued optimism. Furthermore, by 2019, efficiency measures introduced in 2017 to reduce fixed costs will take full effect and contribute a total 1.4 billion euros improvement in Daimler Truck's financial results.



Daimler Trucks also continues to see itself as the pacesetter in the strong, technology-driven change currently taking place in its sector. It has invested more than 2.5 billion euros over the course of 2018 and 2019 in research and development, of which more than 500 million euros is dedicated to electrification, connectivity and the automation of its products and services.



The company said it has bundled all of its electric activities under a new organization for e-mobility: the E-Mobility Group (EMG). It will soon be defining the strategy for everything from electrical components to completely electric vehicles for all brands and all business divisions, while also working to create a single global electric architecture.



EMG is globally structured, with employees working cross functional in various locations throughout the company's worldwide development network, e.g. in Portland (U.S.), Stuttgart (Germany) and Kawasaki (Japan). Effective July 1, 2018 Gesa Reimelt will establish and lead this new entity. The position reports directly to the Executive Vice President for Global Powertrain and Manufacturing Engineering Daimler Trucks, Frank Reintjes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX