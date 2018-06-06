Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Plastic Welding Equipment Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of plastic welding equipment and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the heavy industry category analyze the market from both the buyers' and suppliers' perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the sourcing opportunities to help them achieve cost-savings.

"Engaging with the suppliers who can assist in selecting appropriate equipment is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, suppliers who can provide software to manage quality are the preferred suppliers among the buyers," added Angad.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for plastic welding equipment.

The growing demand from the automotive industry

The growth of electronic equipment industry as a result of rapid urbanization

The growth of end-user industry segments

Report scope snapshot: Plastic welding equipment category

Market Insights:

Global category spend

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook

TCO analysis

Overview of pricing models

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

