

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC



LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16



At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at the City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London on 6 June 2018 the following resolutions were passed:



Ordinary resolutions numbers 1 to 7 were passed.



The following items of Special Business were passed of which resolution 8 to 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and 11 to 13 were passed as special resolutions.



Special Business



8. Increase in Directors' aggregate remuneration That under Article 76 of the Articles of the Company, the aggregate amount of the ordinary remuneration of the Directors be increased to an amount not exceeding £150,000 per year.



9. Change of investment policy That the Company's investment policy be amended by replacing the wording under the heading 'Investment policy' with the following:



'The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of unquoted growth and technology businesses. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified in terms of sectors and stages of maturity of portfolio companies.



VCT qualifying and non-qualifying investments Application of the investment policy is designed to ensure that the Company continues to qualify and is approved as a VCT by HM Revenue and Customs ('VCT regulations'). The maximum amount invested in any one company is limited to any HMRC annual investment limits. It is intended that normally at least 80 per cent. of the Company's funds will be invested in VCT qualifying investments. The VCT regulations also have an impact on the type of investments and qualifying sectors in which the Company can make investment.



Funds held prior to investing in VCT qualifying assets or for liquidity purposes will be held as cash on deposit, invested in floating rate notes or similar instruments with banks or other financial institutions with high credit ratings or invested in liquid open ended equity funds providing income and capital equity exposure (where it is considered economic to do so). Investment in such open-ended equity funds will not exceed 7.5 per cent. of the Company's assets at the time of investment.



Risk diversification and maximum exposures Risk is spread by investing in a number of different businesses within VCT qualifying industry sectors using a mixture of securities. The maximum the Company will invest in a single company is 15 per cent. of the Company's assets at cost. The value of an individual investment is expected to increase over time as a result of trading progress and a continuous assessment is made of investments' suitability for sale. It is possible that individual holdings may grow in value to a point where they represent a significantly higher proportion of total assets prior to a realisation opportunity being available. The Company's maximum exposure in relation to gearing is restricted to 10 per cent. of the adjusted share capital and reserves. The Directors do not have any intention of utilising long-term gearing.'



10. Authority to allot shares That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to allot Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £232,170 provided that this authority shall expire 15 months from the date that this resolution is passed, or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company but so that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares pursuant to such an offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired.



11. Authority for the disapplication of pre-emptive rights That the Directors be empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 10 and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale.



Under this power the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they deem necessary or expedient to deal with any treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or laws of, any territory or other matter, arising under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory or any other matter.



This power shall expire 15 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if this power had not expired.



12. Authority to purchase own shares That, subject to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised, pursuant to and in accordance with section 701 of the Act, to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary shares'), on such terms as the Directors think fit provided that:



(a) the maximum aggregate number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 17,401,128 shares representing 14.99 per cent. of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of this Notice;



(b) the minimum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for an Ordinary share is 1 penny;



(c) the maximum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for a share shall be an amount equal to the higher of (a) 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for the share, as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the amount stipulated by Article 5(1) of the Buy-back and Stabilisation Regulation 2003;



(d) the authority hereby conferred shall, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed, expire 15 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting; and



(e) the Company may enter into a contract or contracts to purchase shares under this authority before the expiry of the authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of the authority, and may make a purchase of shares in pursuance of any such contract or contracts as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.



13. Authority to sell treasury shares That the Directors be empowered to sell treasury shares at the higher of the prevailing current share price and the price bought in at.



6 June 2018



For further information please contact: Albion Capital Group LLP Company Secretary Tel: 0207 601 1850



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



0558167R38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX