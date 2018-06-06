

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A women in Southern Australia died out of a rare Hepatitis A infection from frozen pomegranate arils. The health authorities have ordered to recall all frozen pomegranate arils sold by Creative Gourmet. There were 24 cases of hepatitis A infection from the frozen pomegranate in different parts of Australia.



Chief Medical Officer of Southern Australia said, 'This is a rare and tragic case...'



It is identified that 2000 packets of frozen pomegranate arils were sold in the market. All of them were grown in Egypt. Fresh pomegranate were found to be safe.



Hepatitis A virus usually affects liver and causes inflammation. It is considered as a short term disease with an incubation period of 15-50 days, but acute in nature. The virus is usually transmitted through food and water.



