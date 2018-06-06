Slotland, one of the most experienced, trusted and innovative names in the online casino business, has just launched CryptoSlots.com a new cryptocurrency-only online casino featuring a million-dollar jackpot game and 21 unique slots and video poker games. CryptoSlots currently supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin transactions and will be adding additional cryptocurrencies soon.

Players' cryptocurrency deposits are automatically converted to USD for play. Sign-up is quick and easy, requiring only an email address. All games are provably fair and can be played on any computer, smartphone or tablet. Bitcoin, Litecoin and especially Bitcoin Cash withdrawals can be processed very quickly.

"In our other casinos, we've seen a huge increase in players opting to play in cryptocurrencies to avoid banking delays and complications," said Slotland's Michael Hilary. "CryptoSlots is designed to make it easy for players to play in crypto, but still bet in USD. Crypto also allows for increased player anonymity since all that's required is an email address and crypto wallet."

CryptoSlots is launching with 21 unique games (slots, video poker and the exclusive Jackpot Trigger) and will be quickly adding many more new games from Slotland.eu and WinADayCasino.eu. For players looking to win big, five of these games are high limit variations, unique to CryptoSlots. The $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger is played with tokens collected while playing other CryptoSlots games. Players can win up to $1,000,000 in a single spin.

All games are Provably Fair -- a modern technology for testing the randomness of all game results. The result of any spin can be proven fair at CryptoSlots, including the Jackpot Trigger game.

CryptoSlots offers Welcome Bonuses on players' first 3 deposits (111% on first, 77% on second, 99% on third) giving new players a huge boost to their starting balance. Weekly cashback bonuses will refund 3% of net losses.

About CryptoSlots Your Million Dollar Crypto Casino (www.cryptoslots.com)

CryptoSlots is operated by Slotland Entertainment S.A., an established player in the gaming industry for more than 20 years. The unique casino offers slots and video poker games and features the $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game. Every game is Provably Fair for unparalleled transparency. Cryptocurrencies currently supported are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Affiliates are managed by Slotland Affiliates (SlotlandAffiliates.com).

