PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA'S OPENTV SUITE POWERS NEW OTT SERVICE FOR

TAIWAN BROADBAND COMMUNICATIONS

NAGRA's OpenTV Suite selected to power TBC's new OTT service, TBC GO

Both cable and broadband TBC customers will have "on-the-go" access to live TV and to more advanced features later this year

Cheseaux, Switzerland - June 6, 2018 -NAGRA (https://dtv.nagra.com/), a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today it is providing a new OTT platform for Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC (https://www.tbc.net.tw/Eng/Contents/Index/9a01c218-dcf1-41ba-8cac-c13b3dfe16c7)), one of the leading multi-system cable operators in Taiwan. Powered by NAGRA's OpenTV Suite (https://dtv.nagra.com/engaging/opentvsuite), TBC's new OTT service - TBC GO - will give consumers "on-the-go" access to live TV on open devices and to more advanced features such as VOD. TBC GO is expected to be commercially available to TBC subscribers in June 2018.

"NAGRA has been a key partner since 2015 in helping us roll out our newly digitized platform and enable new services like our OTT platform," said Jimmy Chen, Chief Executive Officer, TBC. "Their tightly integrated solutions provide fast time-to-market and their team is committed to our success. We look forward to introducing it to all of our subscribers in the next few months."

"We are excited to support TBC as they leverage their digital platform to enjoy all the benefits that OTT has to offer and deliver more compelling services to their customers," said Stéphane Le Dréau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services APAC at NAGRA. "This latest service launch highlights TBC's commitment to their customers by extending their access both inside and outside the home. With the OpenTV Suite, TBC has an OTT solution that is widely used by operators around the world and gives them a launchpad for new services and extended monetization opportunities."

The OpenTV Suite is a set of tightly integrated and optimized TV components - OpenTV Experience, OpenTV Platform, OpenTV OS and OpenTV Player - designed to facilitate and simplify access to digital media content on multiple viewing devices and deliver clear operational advantages of deployment speed, performance, service innovation, scalability and monetization.

NAGRA OpenTV solution will be demonstrated on the NAGRA stand, 1J2-01, at ConnecTechAsia /CommunicAsia 2018 in Singapore (26-28 June 2018).

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content owners and DTV service providers worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en).

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Anita Pang

Marketing Communications

+65 91 082 288

anita.pang@nagra.com