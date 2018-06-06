Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest trade promotions optimization study on the yogurt manufacturing industry. A leading frozen yogurt manufacturer wanted to assess the effect of various promotions, including volume discounts, and seasonal sales, and move to a more targeted promotions approach.

According to the trade promotions experts at Quantzig,"Trade promotions optimization solutions help firms effectively address issues pertaining to transparency and visibility on trade spends."

The frozen yogurt industry has been thriving for the past few years, motivated by strong consumer interest in healthier dessert substitutes and innovative product offerings. Consumers today are more fitness conscious and tend to eat desserts that are low in fat and have a negligible amount of sugar. It is in this situation that frozen yogurt has become the best substitute for unhealthy desserts as it achieves both the requirements of consumers. Also, other factor that is anticipated to increase the sales of frozen yogurt is the distribution of these products through online channels, as online retailers offer an extensive variety of frozen yogurt.

The trade promotions optimization solution helped the client to expand efficiency in promotion planning and standardizing global promotions to keep them on par with the customer requirements. The client was able to efficiently plan future promotions based on segments, type of promotion, and frequency of occurrence.

This trade promotions optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve promotion reach and effectiveness

Create plans based on cost, timing, and depth of promotional activities

This trade promotions optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the promotional SKUs

Minimizing their revenue budget constraints for better trade promotions

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

