

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets traded in positive territory for much of Wednesday's session, but pared their gains in the afternoon. The early struggles on Wall Street played a role in the late weakness, as well as concerns that big spending plans and other changes proposed by the new coalition government in Italy will increase the country's debt burden.



The European Central Bank will also reportedly begin discussing winding down its bond-buying program when it meets next week in Latvia.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.80 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.11 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.10 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.34 percent, but the CAC of France fell 0.06 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.33 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.08 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Lufthansa gained 0.13 percent. The airline has offered its shareholders the option of receiving their dividend of 0.80 euros per share in the form of new shares in the company.



Shares of Duerr AG jumped 1.85 percent. The company announced that it is taking over the industrial environmental technology business of US Company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.



In Paris, Thales slid 0.28 percent. The defense electronics group said it expects organic sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent on average over the 2018-2021 period, with each operating segment expected to outperform its market.



In London, Smurfit Kappa Group rallied 0.55 percent. The company said it remains excited about the Group's prospects in the short, medium and long-term after International Paper confirmed that it will not make a bid for the Irish company.



WH Smith jumped 7.49 percent after it reported that, in the 13 week period from 1 March to 2 June 2018, total Group sales were up 4% with like-for-like sales up 1% compared to last year.



Packaging group RPC Group sank 11.91 percent after reporting full-year results.



Germany's construction sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.9 in May from 50.9 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Amid ongoing concerns about a global trade war, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in the month of April. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $46.2 billion in April from a revised $47.2 billion in March.



Economists had expected the deficit to come in unchanged compared to the $49.0 billion originally reported for the previous month.



Labor productivity in the U.S. increased by less than previously estimated in the first quarter, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The report said labor productivity rose by 0.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously estimated 0.7 percent growth. Economists had expected the increase in productivity to be downwardly revised to 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the rate of growth in unit labor costs in the first quarter was upwardly revised to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent. The increase in costs had been expected to be revised to 2.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX