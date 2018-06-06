Tuya Smart Announces Availability of French Alexa Skills for Smart Light Bulbs and Plugs

With rollout of Amazon Alexa in France, Tuya Smart enables users to adjust lighting, change mood colors - all ready for French voice commands

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Tuya Smart, the global AI/IoT platform company, today announced that it has launched a series of smart bulb and smart plug Alexa Skills which are available on Amazon Alexa. Now any French language speaker can use voice commands products to control connected smart bulbs and plugs easily and simply thanks to Alexa.

Once a smart bulb or plug has been paired with Alexa, a user can control mood lighting or color simply by speaking. Sample commands ready for the French-speaking Alexa products include:

Alexa, turn on the lights

Alexa, turn off the lights

Alexa, decrease the brightness of the living room

Alexa, increase the brightness of the living room

Alexa, adjust the brightness of the light to 20%

Alexa, make the light in the room, green

Alexa, make the light in the room, white

Tuya Smart lights and plugs Skills are now available and can easily be commanded by spoken French commands. Bulb manufacturers as Philips, Feit, Geeni and Energize have incorporated the Tuya Smart platform into their smart lighting products. The Tuya Smart IoT platform has the fastest response time to an app or Alexa voice command of any cloud platform.

LED bulbs from these top global manufacturers connect to a consumer's WiFi network wirelessly and allow for a range of controls now available in French. A user can just say the command to turn a bulb from yellow to blue to red, or change the brightness of the light, as well as enable time delays. The smart lighting solutions running on the Tuya platform work with a variety of networking modes including WiFi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Mesh, ZigBee and more. Smart bulbs driven by the Tuya platform are for every room in the house as well as in the garden.

"We are very excited to be ready with Tuya Smart Alexa voice commands in French" said Jerry Wang, CEO, Tuya Smart. "Our company is happy that we can help more customers around the globe manage their smart lights just using their voices and in their own language. It's really exciting to easily gain control of your smart home."

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart is the global AIoT company with one-stop-shop solutions to transform standard household appliances and lights into smart devices in days - including a smartphone app, cloud, and internet-connected modules. The AIoT Tuya platform works with the Alibaba cloud and AWS, and the Tuya Smart cloud receives more than 20 billion device requests daily, with more than 6 million daily AI interactions. Founded in 2014, the Tuya Smart platform currently is working in home appliances in more than 190 countries and drives more than 10,000 products including the Ar4 smart AI monitor, the DoorCam wireless security camera and the Lancey electric heater. For more information, visit https://en.tuya.com/.

