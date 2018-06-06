WeRecover, Disrupting Addiction and The Recovery Landscape

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / In 1995 Ebay and Amazon disrupted the brick and mortar retail economy. In 1997, Netflix disrupted the film and television industries. In 2009, Uber disrupted the transport industry, and Airbnb shook the hospitality sector. The rise of digital disruptors has led to a global transformation of 20th-century industries by maximizing and monetizing under-utilized resources. All of the previously mentioned disruptors share operational characteristics. They use information technology that is typically available through web-based platforms, such as "apps" on internet-enabled mobile devices, to facilitate peer-to-peer or peer-to-business transactions. In addition, they offer service providers, businesses, and individuals, a digital-matching platform for their goods and services. They also ensure quality control, building trust between consumers, service providers and sellers without the need for brand awareness, allowing for informed decision-making, purchasing and payment. In addition, these disruptors create a "shared economy" by democratizing and stimulating higher standards for competition in the marketplace. The drug rehabilitation and addiction treatment sector is no exception. In March 2018, WeRecover, a Los Angeles-based startup launched a web and mobile platform that pairs individuals struggling with alcohol abuse and drug addiction with relevant centers, clinics, and facilities for treatment. Many patients are now receiving treatment from the thousands of licensed, vetted recovery programs in the U.S., which are part of the growing WeRecover network.

Under The Affordable Care Act, medical providers are mandated to use electronic records; as a result, insurance companies are building their own APIs (application program interfaces), which enable providers to streamline incoming insurance claims. WeRecover utilizes a proprietary algorithm in its framework, which makes use of APIs and cross-references applicant data with insurance plans to determine eligibility for admittance into qualifying treatment centers. After a standardized questionnaire is completed with the applicant's criteria, medical history, and insurance coverage, the WeRecover engine calculates pricing, maximum out-of-pocket expenses, before and after deductibles and generates booking options, allowing for side-by-side comparisons of treatment centers. WeRecover enables users to make informed and timely decisions, replacing what in the past was a tedious and obstructive process with endless phone calls and paperwork that could take months and be potentially fatal for an addict. WeRecover expedites the entire process, while also creating transparency and simplicity for those people in need of immediate and effective treatment. Think Yelp meets Expedia, for rehab facilities.

According to the Surgeon General's 2017 report on drug-addiction, substance abuse and substance-related illnesses have cost the United States more than $400 billion USD annually and over half a million Americans have lost their lives due to drug overdoses between the years 2000 and 2015. "The opioid epidemic is affecting life, country, and community while putting a major financial strain on the U.S. economy. While many drugs are illegal, others are purchased over the counter or in bars, malls or shops. Addiction does not discriminate. The Internet and mobile technologies have made it easier to find, buy and consume drugs, but now getting on the road to recovery is just as easy. With broadened access comes bigger responsibility and WeRecover is committed to disrupting America's drug epidemic," said Stephen Estes, WeRecover CEO and Co-Founder.

About WeRecover

WeRecover has built the world's first online matching platform to connect people with addiction to recovery centers. Through a quick online application, WeRecover instantly provides radical transparency, simplicity, and relief to the millions of individuals seeking treatment for addiction. Based on clinical needs, insurance, budget and location, WeRecover's matching algorithm pairs clients to relevant rehab centers with open beds. Founded in 2016 in Santa Monica, CA by USC alumni Stephen Estes and Maximillian Jaffe, WeRecover has streamlined the discovery and communication process for the fragmented addiction treatment industry in the United States.

