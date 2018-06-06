

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market traded in the green for the bulk of Wednesday's session, but pared its gains late in the afternoon. The market managed to cling to a small increase after the late sell-off.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.08 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,544.99. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.37 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.17 percent.



Novartis was the lone index heavyweight to finish the day in the green, with an increase of 0.03 percent. Nestle dropped 0.7 percent and Roche slid 0.2 percent.



Sika was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 2.2 percent. Geberit advanced 1.4 percent and SGS added 0.7 percent.



UBS gained nearly 1 percent Wednesday and Julius Baer rose 0.8 percent. Credit Suisse finished higher by 0.9 percent after it reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The bank has agreed to pay $47 million to resolve an investigation into its hiring practices in Asia.



Richemont climbed 0.9 percent and rival Swatch Group advanced 0.8 percent.



