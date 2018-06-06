Arriving in Amsterdam on the 27-28 June, the second annual AI Expo Europe event will host 2 co-located events covering IoT and Blockchain, with 8,000 attendees expected to attend including CTO's, CDO's, Head's of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers Start-Up's, OEM's, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more. The AI Expo will showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 300 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences.

1. The exhibition and start-up incubator zone

The event will host a dedicated start-up incubator zone where you can see the latest AI IoT technologies and innovations in action, in addition to the vast exhibition of 300+ companies who will be showcasing their products and services within the field of AI, IoT Blockchain. Expect to see demos and booths from Microsoft, IBM, PTC, Kore, Hercules, Thales, Rutronik, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, BPU Holdings, Start-up Amsterdam, ML6, Bottos, Ortec Data Science, Adani, NTR Labs, Prosper BI and many more. Start-ups within the incubator zone include Aiir Innovations, Botsquad, Mercury.AI, IoTify, Porter, 3D Universium, Zazu, 904 Labs, Innovation in Motion, Blockhearts, Mind Trace, Sightcorp, Cupenya, Effect.Ai, Sodaq, Amberscript, BrainCreators, Clockworks to name a few. In addition, attendees can join speakers from Aiir Innovations, Mercury.AI and BrainCreators within the AI Technologies track on day 2 (28th June) as they explore innovative artificial intelligence techniques.

2. 10 Conference Tracks covering AI, IoT and Blockchain

Your Free Expo Pass will provide access to 10 conference tracks;AI TechnologiesData Analytics for AI IoT,Developing for the IoTPrivacy & SecurityIoT Innovations Technologies ICOs Token Investments, Blockchain for Business, Developing Blockchain ApplicationsBlockchain Technologies and Blockchain Strategies.Register for your free expo pass here.

3. Keynote Panel: IoT and AI data analytics for intelligent decision making

Taking place on the 27th June at 10.15am within the Data Analytics for AI IoT conference track, the Chief Data Scientist at Southern Water, a Data Scientist from Monsanto, a Data Scientist from Marel Poulty and the CEO from the predictive intelligence firm Prosper BI will be identifying target-rich, high-value data that can be used to generate business intelligence, looking at the use of cloud analytics platforms to derive value from AI IoT data, and discussing the barriers to widespread AI/IoT/Big Data value delivery and how these might be overcome.

4. Machine Learning and AI: Do's and Don'ts in the online food provider industry

Adrian Foltyn, Former Head/Director of Data Science at HelloFresh, the online food survival kit provider,will take to the stage within the Data & Analytics for AI IoT track on the 27 June at 15.20pm. Adrian will discuss why preference data is at the core of the company's operations as their predictive technologies forecast the food that their consumers want during certain seasons.

5. AI and Computer Vision Intelligent Assistants and an extra pair of eyes…

Join Miriam Huijser, Co-Founder Chief Research Officer at Aiir Innovations on 28 June within the AI Technologies conference track as she explores how intelligence assistants can be used to inspect aircraft engines using state-of-the-art computer vision techniques. Aiir Innovations is an Amsterdam based start-up that aims to bring artificial intelligence to the maintenance and aircraft industry. They will also be exhibiting within the start-up incubator zone within the expo floor.

6. 2 co-located events

Co-located with the IoT Tech Expo and the Blockchain Expo, the AI Exhibition and Conference will allow you to explore 3 ecosystems in 1 and discover how the convergence of these 3 areas is powering the future of technology!

7. Using Big Data to create intelligent data models

Within the dedicated Data Analytics for AI IoT track on the 27 June at 14.40pm, join AI & IoT thought leaders as they take to the stage for a panel discussion. Hear from Christophe Eschenbrenner, IoT Data Foundations Program Manager from Alstom Digital Mobility, Violeta Misheva, Data Scientist at ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Filippo F.G. Della Casa, Head of Analytics at Unipol and Dor Kedem, Senior Data Scientist at ING as they discuss the increased need for big data analytics to drive AI Machine Learning across a range of industries.

Other event features include exclusive networking opportunities

Following the first day of the event, Speakers, Sponsors, Press, Ultimate, Gold and Expo Plus attendees are invited to attend an evening of networking.

The Beach House will host the official networking party. It is located at the entrance of The Beach and surrounded by stunning beach scenery. Set away from the busier main structures and with its own bar and terrace. Discuss the topics from the conferences and build relationships with like-minded companies and individuals.

