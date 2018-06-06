

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's, R-Ken., move to cancel the Senate's August recess, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for the time to be used to address rising healthcare costs.



Schumer sent a letter to McConnell on Wednesday urging the Republican leader to use the August work period to consider several Democratic proposals aimed at lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs.



'I request that you allow time in August for debate and votes on this much-needed legislation,' Schumer wrote. 'Americans are ready for the president and Congressional Republicans to stop making the problem worse and instead work in a bipartisan manner to improve our country's health care system.'



He added, 'We believe this previously unscheduled session time can be put to good use to finally help Americans secure the affordable health care the president and Congressional Republicans have thus far failed to deliver.'



Schumer accused Republicans of sabotaging the U.S. healthcare system with their attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.



The letter from Schumer comes after McConnell announced the cancellation of the Senate's August recess on Tuesday.



McConnell indicated in a statement that senators will stay in Washington in order to pass spending bills and confirm President Donald Trump's nominees.



The move by McConnell was partly seen as political, as it would prevent vulnerable Democratic senators from using August to campaign ahead of the midterm elections in November.



Schumer's call for a focus on healthcare during the August work period could be an effort to offset the loss of campaign time.



