The "Energy Market Overview in South-Eastern Europe 2018 Q2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses and describes the key areas of energy sector in South-Eastern Europe: solid fuels, natural gas, oil and oil products, electricity, conclusions and recommendations.

Historic and present cross-checked data on:

Market size and market structure;

Competitive landscape and major players;

Prices;

Trends and new opportunities;

Renewable energy;

Legal framework;

Other relevant data.

Select findings:

Most countries in the region continue to be dependent on oil and gas imports from Russia, even though Europe in general is seeking to diversify its oil and gas source in order to have a better energy security plan (especially in the aftermath of the Crimean annexation in year 2014). Russia is expected to continue to be a main natural gas supplier for Europe through year 2035;

Solid fuels continue to be an important source of energy in SE Europe (especially in non-EU countries), however, the industry is expected to decrease in the following years in favour of less polluting and more efficient energy sources. As some countries plan to ban investments in new capacities starting with year 2020, it is expected that solid fuels market will decrease naturally as coal plants increase in age and become less efficient;

Albania, Romania, Croatia and Ukraine have over 50% natural gas self-sufficiency, the other countries relying on imports of natural gas for more than half of their needs;

Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine and FYR of Macedonia seem to have the lowest prices of natural gas, while Austria has some of the highest prices of natural gas;

Greece seems to be the largest consumer of liquid fuels in SE Europe. Austria, Ukraine and Romania are the second, third and fourth biggest liquid fuel markets respectively in the region;

Diesel has a large share in consumption in EU countries (estimated at around 53%).

Key Topics Covered

1. Brief Overview of South-Eastern Europe

2. Solid Fuels in SE Europe

3. Natural Gas in SE Europe

4. Oil and Oil Products in SE Europe

5. Electricity in SE Europe

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Complexul Energetic Oltenia

DTEK

ELEM

ENOS LNG

ExxonMobil

Falcon

Gazprom

Hellenic Petroleum

Hornonitrianske Bane Prievidza HBP

Ina

JSR Corporation

Koncern EPBIH

Korporata Energjetike E Kosovs

LNG Croatia

Lukoil

MOL

Mini Maritsa Iztok EAD

Motor Oil Hellas

Mtrai Eromu

NET4GAS

Naftogaz

OMV

Optima Group etc.

Ostravsko-karvinsk Doly

Petrobrazi

Plomin Power Station

Premogovnik Velenje

Public Power Corporation

Rompetrol

Rudnik Uglja Ad Pljevlja

Srbijagas

Unipetrol

Valiexchimp

