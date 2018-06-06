London stocks regained some ground on Wednesday as commodity stocks were boosted by a weaker dollar, encouraging sounds from China-US trade talks and the euro spiking on hawkish comments out of the European Central Bank. The FTSE 100 added 25.57 points or 0.33% to hit 7,712.37, despite the pressure from higher sterling, which was up 0.18% against the dollar at 1.3414. Some progress was emerging from US-China trade talks, with Beijing offering to buy $70bn worth of US goods in exchange for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...