The European Commission endorsed a decision on Wednesday to impose additional tariffs on a list of US products. The EC notified the World Trade Organization of its intention to retaliate after the US implemented tariffs on their steel and aluminium exports, after launching a legal challenge against the US tariffs at the WTO last Friday. This rebalancing of tariffs is in line with WTO rules which allows for a rebalancing corresponding to the damage caused by the US measures with EU exports worth ...

