Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Technologies (ALPP) Expects to Report Q2 Revenue Growth of 35% over Q1 2018

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB: ALPP) announced today that it is providing preliminary guidance for its Q2 2018 sales. The company expects to report for the period ending Q2 2018 sales of $4.9 million which is growth of approximately 35% over Q1 2018.

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 CEO, had this to say: "The first two quarters of 2018 are showing great promise for what lies ahead for the rest of the year. Coupled with our disruptive DSF business model and strong demand for our products and services the future for Alpine 4 looks bright."

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Kent B. Wilson, CEO or Ian Kantrowitz, Director of Investor Relations

kwilson@alpine4.com

iank@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.