Fun Easy Learn Rolled Out Updated Learn French 5000 Phrases App with Native Audio Pronunciation

Learn French 5000 Phrases, a Language Learning App by Fun Easy Learn, Was Recently Updated by the Developers

CHISINAU, REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Fun Easy Learn, a premier app development firm that has made learning languages an easy job, recently updated one of their language learning apps - Learn French 5000 Phrases. Learn French 5000 Phrases, which has been developed by this company is now available in a new version with native pronunciation feature added. The developers of Fun Easy Learn are aware that most learners would look forward to knowing the tidbits of the language in their mother tongues, and as a result of that, the app now provides translation of basic and complex French language phrases in 60 languages.

"French can now be learned in quite a redefined and interactive way. Apart from the visual translations and imagery, the audio pronunciations will aid in faster learning and understanding of the language. This applies to people who are more accustomed to auditory learning. In fact, several words and phrases can be learned via the process of repeating after the voice that aids in learning," said a developer of Fun Easy Learn.

The app comprises more than 6000 words in the vocabulary categorized into 140 thematic topics encompassing varied situations, 5 learning components, spin categories, interesting and fun games and plenty of languages; all of which aid in learning French the better way.

Developers of the app claimed that they are constantly working on the Learn French 5000 Phrases app and more updates will be available in the days to come.

"There are three levels of difficulty - intermediate, advanced and expert, and users can choose the difficulty level based on their familiarity with the French language,' said the developer when asked about the usefulness of the app for French learners.

At a recent press meet, the CEO of Fun Easy lLearn said, "French is currently one of the most 'preferred languages for international diplomacy.' These two added features, we believe, will make the app more appealing and more interactive. Besides, the app wears a very fun and interactive look, so we think the updated app would gain currency among French language learners of all age groups."

About the Company

Fun Easy Learn is an e-learning app development company having already developed a slew of interactive apps for beginners and advanced learners.

To know more, visit http://www.funeasylearn.com/app/learn-french/

SOURCE: Fun Easy Learn