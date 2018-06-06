

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday as U.S. oil inventories unexpextedly rose.



The EIA said both oil and gasoline inventories spiked higher, hinting at a drop in demand.



July WTI oil settled at $64.73/bbl, down 79 cents, or 1.2%. That's near a recent 2-month low.



Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 2.028 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending June 1. Again, however, gasoline inventories rose ahead of the summer driving season.



