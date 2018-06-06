

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous modestly higher, treasuries showed a notable move back to the downside during the trading day on Wednesday.



Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed by 5.6 basis points to 2.975 percent.



The weakness among treasuries came after European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet indicated the ECB will discuss ending its bond purchasing program at a meeting next week.



'Next week, the Governing Council will have to assess whether progress so far has been sufficient to warrant a gradual unwinding of our net purchases,' Praet said in a speech in Berlin.



He added, 'In making its assessment, it will consider the underlying strength of the euro area economy and the pass-through to wage and price formations.'



Amid ongoing concerns about a global trade war, the Commerce Department released a report this morning showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $46.2 billion in April from a revised $47.2 billion in March.



Economists had expected the deficit to come in unchanged compared to the $49.0 billion originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed labor productivity in the U.S. increased by less than previously estimated in the first quarter.



The report said labor productivity rose by 0.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously estimated 0.7 percent growth. Economists had expected the increase in productivity to be downwardly revised to 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the rate of growth in unit labor costs in the first quarter was upwardly revised to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent. The increase in costs had been expected to be revised to 2.8 percent.



On Thursday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on initial jobless claims in the week ended June 2nd. Jobless claims are expected to inch up to 225,000 from 221,000 in the previous week.



