The "Fast Track: Trends and Developments in Performance Apparel at ISPO Munich 2018" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The researcher interviewed exhibitors and industry experts at the 2018 edition of ISPO Munich (ISPO Munich 2018) the world's largest and most diverse exhibition for the sports community to identify the latest market trends and identify opportunities for growth. The exhibitors were presenting their latest products and innovations and the number of exhibitors was at a record level. There was a focus at the fair on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and, in particular, on environmental sustainability, the use of natural fibres, transparency and traceability. Also, there was a focus on fashionable and stylish design, and this was reflected in a number of the latest developments in fabrics and performance apparel.

Furthermore, there was much evidence of companies innovating through the use of the latest digital manufacturing technologies. This report provides insight into these developments, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the sportswear and outdoor apparel market. Also, it discusses the latest trends and innovations in sportswear and outdoor apparel and includes highlights in innovations presented at ISPO Munich 2018.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

General trends

MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Market trends

Growth opportunities

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Environmental sustainability

Use of natural fibres in favour of synthetic fibres

Transparency and traceability

NEW PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND CLOTHING COLLECTIONS

Performance materials

Clothing collections

DIGITALISATION AND AUTOMATION

