Mondly, the popular language learning platform with over 30 million downloads, announced today that is has been named a Cool Vendor in the May 2018 "Cool Vendors in Consumer Mobile Applications and Bots" report by Gartner, Inc. This year's report addresses technology product marketing leaders that focus on improving the user experience of their mobile apps.

As the report shows "Technology product marketing leaders in charge of maximizing the user experience in mobile apps are challenged to create compelling experiences in a turbulent market." With the latest launches in virtual and augmented reality, Mondly managed to settle its place in the turbulent market Gartner mentions, offering a complete immersive package by creating an entirely new way for people to learn languages in VR and AR but also using chatbot technologies.

"We are very proud of our inclusion in one of the prestigious Gartner reports," said Alexandru Iliescu, CEO and co-founder of Mondly. "As Gartner points out, emerging technologies are perfecting the way people learn and assimilate knowledge. Users have shown an increased interest in what we call immersive learning and we managed to create and deliver that smart tech stepping away from traditional learning apps and focusing more on the user's needs and preferences," he added.

The application covers 33 languages and applies to the following market segments:

enterprise (mondlyWORKS) language learning solutions for businesses with custom dashboard access to statistics like progress and usage;

consumer (mondly) flagship mobile app and website;

children (mondlyKIDS) dedicated app for toddlers kids;

virtual reality (mondlyVR) standalone VR app with speech recognition and chatbot technology;

augmented reality (mondlyAR) AR module in the main app that works on AR-enabled devices.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To learn more, visit https://www.mondly.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006317/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mondly

Alex Iliescu, 0040 733 969 116

contact@mondly.com