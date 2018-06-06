Ontology and PTS Announce Strategic Partnership to Build Blockchain-based Credit Data Exchange and Financial Services to Empower Real Economy

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Today, Ontology, a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, and Points (PTS), a blockchain-based credit service network, announced a strategic partnership. Ontology will provide PTS with high-performance blockchain technology, integration with Ontology network, and execution of smart contracts. PTS will leverage Ontology technology to build a network that provides a range of services including credit data exchange, credit scoring and financial services.

Ontology's "Real Economy Focused" strategy aims to build the bridge between physical and digital worlds with simplified technology deployment. This will allow distributed services across a range of application scenarios to connect human, financial, physical, and business entities. At the same time, Ontology will provide users with a better service experience and encourage trust cooperation and efficiency across society.

The cooperation with PTS is the first step for Ontology to penetrate into the credit evaluation and financial service vertical. Speaking on the partnership, Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said, "Ontology is a trust system that integrates the physical world with the digital world. It supports decentralized, community-based, and dispersed trust sources and data source collaboration. It also supports customizable compliance for different business scenarios and regulatory environments. It is a great honor to work together with PTS to integrate the Ontology distributed trust platform with credit and financial services. Blockchain technology has a natural connection with the credit and financial service industry and we expect that cooperation with PTS will activate more technical innovations and use cases. Both parties will work together to promote trust ecosystem development and delivering trust to society."

Sarah Zhang, Founder of PTS, said, "We look forward to working with Ontology to advance the adoption of blockchain technology in the credit industry. With Ontology's robust technology and strong community, together with PTS' top-notch team and abundant industry resources, the two teams will work together to bring alive distributed financial services that are more inclusive and convenient. We will build the world's first blockchain-based credit service network that can accommodate data of more than 100 million consumers and push towards the vision of personal data sovereignty.

About Points (PTS)

Points (PTS) is a blockchain-based fintech project founded by Sarah Zhang and Kate Shen. The Points Network features high performance consensus design, zero-knowledge-proof based authentication, automated trade negotiation and enforcement by smart contract, asymmetric cryptography, and data authentication mechanisms, with the technical goal of achieving 10,000 TPS, sub-second level latency while ensuring high security and privacy. Points' vision is to use secure, fast and scalable blockchain technology to create the next generation inclusive credit service network, upon which multiple financial service verticals can be improved.

Points' team came from Amazon, Hulu, Google, Microsoft and Xiaomi. Shoucheng Zhang, Stanford professor and founding Chairman of DHVC, serves as Chairman of Advisory Board.

For more information, please visit: http://points.org.

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of distributed ledger and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration among chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

For more information, please visit: https://ont.io/.

